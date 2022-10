Rugby League World Cup: full list of RLWC2021 fixtures, latest results, scorers and crowds

The men’s tournament was first to begin, featuring 16 nations spread across four groups, with the top two in each going through to the quarter-finals.

Here’s details of the groups, full fixtures and results so far.

Men’s World Cup groups.

A crowd of more than 43,000 watched England beat Samoa in the men's tournament opener at Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Group A: England, Samoa, France, Greece.

Group B: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy.

Group C: New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica, Ireland.

Group D: Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Cook Island.

Ireland and Jamaica walk out at Headingley for their World Cup opener. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Quarter-final groupings:

Quarter-final 1 - winner group B v runners-up group C.

Q-f 2 – winner group A v runner-up group D

Q-f 3 – winner group C v runner-up group B;

Holders Australia began their World Cup defence against Fiji at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Q-f 4 – winner group D v runner-up group A.

Semi-finals:

Semi-final 1 – Winner quarter-final 1 v winner q-f 3

S-f 2 – winner q-f 2 v winner q-f 4.

Men’s tournament fixtures and results

Saturday, October 15:

England 66 (Tries Young 2, Whitehead 2, Welsby, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Williams, Burgess. Goals Makinson 10), Samoa 6 (Try Tago. Goal Crichton).

Attendance: 43,119, at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Australia 42 (Tries Addo-Carr 2, Nanai, Crichton, Mitchell, Grant, Tedesco. Goals Holmes 7), Fiji 8 (Tries Valemei, Turuva).

Attendance: 13,3566, at Headingley, Leeds.

Sunday, October 16:

Scotland 4 (Try Walmsley), Italy 28 (Tries Maizen 3, Polselli, Paratra. Goals Campagnolo 3).

Attendance: 6,206 at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

Jamaica 2 (Goal Rush), Ireland (48 (Tries L Senior 2, G King, O’Hagan, Chamberlain, I Senior, T King, McDonnell,Bentley, Halton. Goals Keyes 3, Chamberlain).

Attendance: 6,320, at Headingley, Leeds.

New Zealand 34 (Tries K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Haiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana. Goals Rapana 5), Lebanon 12 (Tries Mansour, Miski. Goals Moses 2).

Attendance: 5,435 at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Monday, October 17:

France 34 (Tries Jullien 2, Dezaria, Gigot, Morgue. Goals Mourgue 7), Greece 12 (Tries Taukamo, Mougios. Goals Ilias 2).

Attendance: 4,182 at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Tuesday, October 18:

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Wednesday, October 19:

Wales v Cook Islands (7.30pm) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Friday, October 21:

Australia v Scotland (7.30pm) at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry.

Saturday, October 22:

Fiji v Italy (2.30pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

England v France (5pm) at University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton.

New Zealand v Jamaica (7.30pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, October 23:

Lebanon v Ireland (2.30pm) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Samoa v Greece (5pm) at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Monday, October 24:

Tonga v Wales (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Tuesday, October 25:

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (7.30pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Friday, October 28:

New Zealand v Ireland (7.30pm) at Headingley, Leeds.

Saturday, October 29:

England v Greece (2.30pm) at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Fiji v Scotland (5pm) at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

Australia v Italy (7.30pm) at TW Stadium, St Helens.

Sunday, October 30:

Lebanon v Jamaica (Noon) at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Tonga v Cook Island (2.30pm) at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Samoa v France (5pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington

Monday, October 31:

Papua New Guinea v Wales 7.30pm) at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

Friday, November 4:

Quarter-final One (7.30pm) at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield.

Saturday, November 5:

Quarter-final two (2.30pm) at DW Stadium, Wigan.

Quarter-Final three (7.30pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, November 6:

Quarter-Final four (2.30pm) at HJ Stadium, Warrington.

Friday, November 11:

Semi-final one (7.45pm) at Elland Road, Leeds.

Saturday, November 12:

Semi-final two (2.30pm) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, November 19:

Final (4pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Women’s tournament fixtures

Tuesday, November 1:

England v Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea v Canada (5pm), both at Headingley, Leeds.

Wednesday, November 2:

New Zealand v France (5pm), Australia v Cook Islands (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Saturday, November 5:

England v Canada (Noon), at DW Stadium, Wigan.

Papua New Guinea v Brazil (5pm) at MKM Stadium, Hull.

Sunday, November 6:

New Zealand v Cook Islands (5pm), Australia v France (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Wednesday, November 9: Canada v Brazil (5pm), England v Papua New Guinea 7.30pm), both at Headingley, Leeds.

Thursday, November 10:

France v Cook Islands (5pm), Australia v New Zealand (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Monday, November 14:

Semi-final one (5pm); Semi-Final two (7.30pm) both at LNER Community Stadium, York.

Saturday, November 19:

Final (1.15pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Wheelchair tournament fixtures

Thursday, November 3:

Spain v Ireland (5pm), England v Australia (7.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Friday, November 4:

France v Wales (11am), Scotland v USA (1.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Sunday, November 6:

England v Spain (Noon), Australia v Ireland (2.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Monday, November 7:

France v Scotland (5pm), Wales v USA (7.30pm) both at both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Wednesday, November 9:

Australia v Spain (11am), England v Ireland (1.30pm) both at Copper Box Arena, London.

Thursday, November 10:

France v USA (11am), Wales v Scotland (1.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Sunday, November 13:

Semi-Final one (Noon), Semi-final two (2.30pm) both at English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

Friday, November 18:

Final (7.30pm) at Manchester Central, Manchester.

How to get tickets.