West Yorkshire rugby league club mourn Super League winner following death aged 57
Reports in Australia say Danny Peacock, who played for Bulls from 1997-99, was found dead in a motel in Toowoomba, Queensland, on Thursday. In a statement on social media, Bulls said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Danny Peacock.
"After a superb career in Australia, Danny spent three years at the Bulls between 1997-99, making his debut in a 26-8 win away at Wakefield earning him Heritage Number 1152. A tremendous talent, one who many enjoyed watching in the red, amber and black. Our thoughts and condolences are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time.”
Peacock played for Western Suburbs, Gold Coast Seagulls and South Queensland Crushers in Australia before moving to England. Before retiring because of a knee injury, the centre scored 15 tries in 34 Super League appearances, including a touchdown in the win at Sheffield Eagles which sealed the title in his first season. He also crossed in that year’s Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens at Wembley.
