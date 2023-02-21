Hunslet were pipped 18-16 at Doncaster in their opening Betfred League One fixture, after Sweeting hit a post with a late conversion attempt.

Kilshaw, whose side trailed 18-6 at half-time, said: “Jake apologised to everyone afterwards, but we shouldn’t be relying on goal kicks to win us games.

“Jake will kick that 99 times out of 100 and will be stronger for it. The [Doncaster] try on the stroke of half-time, scored on the last tackle, was the killer.”

Joe Burton opens the scoring for Hunslet in their narrow loss at Doncaster. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Doncaster reached last year’s promotion final, while Hunslet failed to qualify for the play-offs, but Kilshaw insisted: “It was very disappointing to lose the game.

“We started very well and after having gone in front had a couple of chances to double our lead, which we didn’t take.

“We certainly have to be more clinical, plus we missed [loose-forward] Michael Knowles when he had to come off with a dead-leg.

“We invited the Dons back into the match with a bit of indiscipline, which we are addressing, but we did much better in the second period and denied Doncaster any further score.

Hunslet celebrate Joe Burton's try against Doncaster. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC

“Our players were adamant after the match we can only improve on a display which in many respects was satisfactory - in fact, we’ll play worse this season and win.”

The coach added: “We have to be better, but our bench performed well in the closing stages and we shouldn’t have been beaten in what will be one of our toughest away games of the season.

“There are far more positives than negatives, especially as we are still bedding in a new-look team.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Doncaster have made few changes to their squad and are therefore a well coordinated unit, especially at half-back.

“It will be four-to-six weeks before we’ll be approaching our best. As players who are new to each other continue to gel, our attacking combinations will only fully develop in games.”