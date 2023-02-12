Sykes is president of National Conference Division One club Heworth, who beat Leeds’ Oulton Raiders 22-6 in a first round tie on Sunday - as well as chairman at Hunslet.

"It’s great and I think Heworth will do all right,” Sykes said of the match up on the weekend of February 25/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We [Heworth] had a good season last year and played very well against Oulton, from what I’ve heard.

Hunslet chairman Ken Sykes. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

"I know they will enjoy the experience and bring a lot of spectators with them as well.”

Adrian Holdsworth was Oulton’s try scorer against Heworth. Keiron Walpole kicked a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet’s Betfred League One rivals Dewsbury Rams will travel to Ashton Bears - who had a 28-12 first round win over British Army in their opening tie.

Stanningley came out on top 38-4 in all-Leeds tie against Milford to secure a trip to Fryston Warriors in round two.

Luke Townend crossed twice for Stanningley, of National Conference Division One and Sam Moorhouse, Will Barker, Ben Selby, Nathan Darby and Jack Vincent were their other try scorers. Selby added five goals.

Elliot Whatmough scored the lone try for Milford, who were relegated to Conference Division Two last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fryston, the recent Yorkshire Cup runners-up, were 38-22 victors over Thornhill Trojans.

Thornhill trailed only 18-16 midway through the second half, but Jae Priest bagged a brace of tries for Fryston and Harvey Kear and George Thrower also touched down, adding to earlier scores by Mitch Platt, Rhys Bonser and Ryan Joseph. Leyton Davies booted five goals.