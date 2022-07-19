'We haven't made him an offer': Leeds Rhinos set to part company with long-serving forward

The hooker joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 season, but his current deal expires this autumn.

Smith confirmed: “We haven’t made an offer to Brad and I’m not sure what he has done.

“He is free to do what he wants to do at this point in time.”

Brad Dwyer. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Dwyer had been linked with St Helens, but told the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month he will not be joining the reigning Betfred Super League champions.

Rhinos today (Tuesday) confirmed the signing of Toulouse Olympique’s French Test prop Justin Sangare on a two-deal starting next season, but asked how many more additions he expects for next season, Smith said: “Not many.”

Smith, though, has not ruled out a late swoop before this season’s transfer window closes at 5pm on Friday.

Yusuf Aydin could make his first - and last - appearance for Rhinos on Thursday. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“We are still looking,” he said.

““There’s nothing imminent, but there’s still an opportunity and a possibility of some movement.”

Rhinos signed Wakefield Trinity prop Yusuf Aydin on a two-week loan ahead of last Saturday’s game at Toulouse.

He wasn’t selected for the match in France, but could make his debut - and potentially only appearance - when Wigan Warriors visit Headingley on Thursday.