Dwyer is out of contract this autumn and has not been selected for Rhinos’ past two games.

He has been strongly linked with a move to the three-time champions, but told the Evening Post that is false and all his current focus is on getting back into Rhinos’ 17.

“It is all still up in the air at the moment,” Dwyer said of his future after this season.

“I see a lot of rumours I am off to St Helens - I won’t be going to St Helens, I can say that, but I am just focused on my rugby now and getting back into the team at Leeds and finishing the year well.

“Wherever I end up next year, that will take care of itself then. I’ll leave that up to my agent to sort out.”

Dwyer stressed he has “not got a clue, at the moment, where my future will be”.

He said: “Whether I stay at Leeds or move on, I just need to get back in the team here.

“I am just focused on trying to do that and when options start coming up for me to decide, then I will.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is spoiled for choice at hooker, where Dwyer is competing for a place with captain Kruise Leeming.

Leeming regularly plays long minutes, though he went off in the second half of last week’s 62-16 win at Hull.

Former England academy number nine Corey Johnson is also in the full-time squad, another youngster Jarrod O’Connor has played at acting-half and Richie Myler can fill in if needed.

“I want to be playing rugby, but we’ve had some strong performances,” Dwyer said of his current situation.

“That’s what it’s all about at the moment, winning.

“Obviously we are still pretty new into Rohan’s time and I would imagine he is still trying to figure his best team out.

“It’s not ideal, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get into the team.”

Dwyer stressed he remains fully committed to helping Rhinos finish this year strongly.

“I have been at the Rhinos a long time, this is my fifth year, so no matter what goes on I want to be playing and to be part of the wins,” he said.

“But I want us to win even if I’m not playing. People don’t see what goes on in the week, but I am pretty much involved in everything so to get the win is important and my sulking won’t really change anything.”

Dwyer doesn’t believe his contract situation has had a bearing on team selection.

“I don’t think it has,” he stated. “I feel like I have got a pretty open and honest relationship with Rohan.

“I have had some good chats with him and when he first came in I got a crack at it.

“Rohan is trying to figure out his best combinations in the spine and Kruise is playing really well.

“That’s it, I have just got to bide my time and when I get a chance I have got to perform and tough my way in.

“There’s a lot goes into it, a lot of decisions to be made as to what he does with his bench spots, what he does with the rest of his spine.

“We have got a lot of spine players at the moment that are fit, which is good.

“We’ve not had that the last couple of years and there’s only four spots, so it is difficult to get in the team.

“Rohan has told me what he wants from me and I am just working on training and trying to deliver that and push my way forward and get myself in the team.

“If I do that I’ll be playing well because the team’s in a good spot at the moment.

The win at Hull boosted Rhinos’ hopes of climbing into Betfred Super League’s top-six, but Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers is another crucial game.

“I think it’s pretty clear there’s been a lot of progress made with the way we are attacking,” Dwyer said.

“I think there’s a clear difference since Rohan [took over].

“It’s just about making that more consistent, week-in, week-out.

“We’ve been working on staying in the arm wrestle and being able to do it a bit longer.

“I think that showed last weekend, because it was still pretty close until quite late in the game and then they just fell off a cliff and we scored loads of points.