Rhinos are 10th in Betfred Super League, just one point behind eighth-placed Warrington.

A win would all-but end Rhinos’ relegation fears and also boost their hopes of climbing into the play-off positions.

But Smith stressed he is keen to build on the defeat of Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago and will let the table take care of itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohan Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Winning this week is our priority,” Smith insisted. “I am trying to win every game and the players want to win every game.

“We need to win lots of games if we want to be challenging so we’ve been preparing to get out there and give them what we’ve got, enjoy the battle and see what it looks like at the end.”

He predicted: “They’ll throw everything they’ve got at us, it’s a big game - it always is after a week off.

“Players want to play, they don’t want a break every couple of weeks so I am expecting a good battle.

“They play a good team brand, they move the ball around and really challenge the opposition.”

Smith said the win over Wakefield, which was his first as Leeds coach, boosted confidence in the camp.

“It is important before a week off to get a good performance in, otherwise you’re going to dwell on it for too long,” he stated.

“It was positive to have that performance leading into the break. There were plenty of things we liked in that performance, but certainly plenty of things to build on.