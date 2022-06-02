Rhinos came through their victory over Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago with no new injuries, but second-rower James Bentley picked up a three-match ban.

A reserves’ game last week wiped one off that, but Bentley will miss the trip to Warrington and next Friday’s match at Huddersfield Giants.

Coach Rohan Smith confirmed Rhinos will not appeal against a 10-match suspension handed to prop Tom Holroyd following his red card for punching while playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls.

Matt Prior has completed a two-game ban. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

That begins this week, but front-rower Matt Prior will return from a two-game ban and hooker Corey Johnson could make his third appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury suffered playing on dual-registration for Bradford.

Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha - who played for Bulls in Thursday's 31-6 win at Widnes Vikings - are also included in Rhinos’ extended squad.

Jack Walker, Harry Newman, Aidan Sezer and Alex Mellor remain on the injured list and Smith confirmed his side “won’t be too much different”.

Sam Walters is in contention to make his second Rhinos appearance of the season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “The last game feels like a long time ago and we got through that one unscathed, so we will be very similar.”

Warrington will give a debut to former Rhinos prop Kyle Amor who has joined them until the end of the season on loan from St Helens.

Ellis Longstaff, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker are also in contention, along with the 17 players beaten 12-10 by St Helens two weeks ago.

Warrington Wolves: from Amor, Ashton, Bullock, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Holmes, King, Longstaff, Magoulias, Mata’utia, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.

Muizz Mustapha is in Rhinos' initial 21, but played for Bradford Bulls on Thursday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Gannon, Walters, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Hardaker.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).