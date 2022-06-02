The deal will keep the 20-year-old at the club until the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

O'Connor, son of former Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry O'Connor, joined Rhinos from Widnes Vikings' academy and made his debut in 2020.

“I'm happy to get my new contract over the line so I can look forward to the future," O'Connor said.

Jarrod O'Connor is staying at Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"The club showed a lot of faith in me when they brought me here when Widnes went into administration and I just see my future here going forward.

"This is always where I wanted to be.

O'Connor has featured 24 times for Leeds, including eight appearances this season.

He addedL “Rohan Smith has shown a lot of faith in me since he became coach.

"He's a big reason to stay as well.

"Training is going well and I've been getting the game time which is helping me to improve.

“I'm feeling better each week and with each game that goes by, with the more minutes I play.

"As a group we want to get the club back up to the top of the table and start winning trophies again, especially with all the young lads coming through.

"We're all quite close and all want to stay here and be one of those generations that stays together and wins loads of trophies."

Smith said he has been impressed with what he has seen of O'Connor since arriving at Rhinos last month.

“Jarrod has been in impressive form in recent weeks and it is a boost for our squad that we have secured him for the next three years," the coach said

"He is a hard-working player, who is always keen to improve himself with extras after training.