Warrington Wolves 22 Wakefield Trinity 38: Mason Lino inspires Trinity to consecutive Super League wins

VICTORY ON THE ROAD: Wakefield recorded an impressive win at Warrington on Saturday. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield followed up their opening win of the season against Toulouse with a well deserved success and their first victory at Warrington since July 2014 with Lino claiming a crucial second-half try and landing seven goals from seven attempts.

On his 150th appearance for Wakefield, Matty Ashurst claimed a try with others coming from Liam Hood, Jordan Crowther, Morgan Escare and Corey Hall.

It was another disappointing afternoon for the Wolves who suffered their third successive loss after back-to-back defeats against last season’s Grand Finalists Catalans and St Helens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VICTORY ON THE ROAD: Wakefield recorded an impressive win at Warrington on Saturday. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

They claimed tries through Matty Ashton, Toby King, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker with Stefan Ratchford adding three conversions.

Winger Josh Charnley served the final game of his two-match ban for the Wolves while Daryl Clark and Joe Bullock were sidelined through injury with Robbie Mulhern missing under concussion protocols.

It meant a start in the front row for captain Jack Hughes while Matt Davis returned from suspension and there were spots on the bench for Ellis Longstaff and Rob Butler.

Jacob Miller returned to the Wakefield side after the skipper missed the win over Toulouse through concussion protocols while Crowther came into the starting line-up for Harry Bowes.

VICTORY ON THE ROAD: Wakefield recorded an impressive win at Warrington on Saturday. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The game got off to an explosive start when inside 90 seconds winger Ashton broke from deep inside in his own half and raced 70 metres for a spectacular try for the home side which Ratchford converted.

But Trinity recovered from that early blow and levelled matters when they kept the ball alive and Hood burrowed his way over from close range.

As play went from end to end, Warrington regained the lead when King touched down a George Williams kick, but back came the visitors and Miller’s pass allowed Crowther to crash over and, with both tries converted, the scores were level at 12-12.

Wakefield’s enterprising play resulted in them taking the lead for the first time eight minutes before the break as Tom Johnstone’s one-handed pass allowed Hall to touch down and Lino landed a fine touchline conversion.

But in the dying seconds of the half a Wakefield knock on deep inside their own half was punished by the home side when Walker and Joe Philbin exchanged passes and the Warrington hooker went in under the posts.

Ratchford was on target with his third conversion of the half to level matters at 18-18 at half time.

Ashurst put Wakefield back in front seven minutes after the restart on his landmark appearance before the Wolves responded just after the hour mark when Thewlis dived over in the corner to give the home side hope.