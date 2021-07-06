Warrington Wolves 16 Leeds Rhinos 22: Player ratings
There are prettier wins on Leeds Rhinos' Betfred Super League record, but few more spirited than their epic 22-16 success at in-form Warrington Wolves.
Rhinos were down to 11 men by the end, with Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui in the sin-bin, but held on under ferocious pressure to extend their winning run to four matches.
Here’s how the players rated in Rhinos’ third game in nine days.
Leeds Rhinos
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Superb in the first half and unfortunate with the sin-binning 8
24 Luke Briscoe: No real chances, but got involved to help his pack 7
27 Jack Broadbent: Didn’t return after early ankle injury 6
2 Tom Briscoe: Strong effort and an assist for Ash Handley’s try 7
5 Ash Handley: Very good return, provided the final pass for one try and scored another 8
6 Rob Lui: Brilliant opening try and some important defence 8
9 Kruise Leeming: Classy, another top effort out of position, 8
8 Mikolaj Oledzki 8: Hampered by a foot injury, but worked so hard 8
14 Brad Dwyer: A dynamic 80-minute performance to continue his fine form 8
10 Matt Prior: Three words - an absolute machine 9
11 Alex Mellor: Early error, but worked hard in defence and scored a good try 8
12 Rhyse Martin: Fantastic effort, especially defensively in the first half 9
20 Bodene Thompson: Decent comeback from suspension 7
Subs
25 James Donaldson: Added vital energy off the bench 8
18 Tom Holroyd: Another solid contribution from a rising star 7
4 Konrad Hurrell: Shaky start, but worked hard and took Rhinos forward 7
26 Jarrod O’Connor: Did a good job in tough circumstances, becoming a quiet achiever 7
Warrington Wolves
23 Josh Thewlis 7
2 Tom Lineham 5
18 Jake Mamo 5
4 Toby King 6
5 Josh Charnley 7
6 Blake Austin 7
1 Stefan Ratchford 6
8 Chris Hill 6
16 Danny Walker 6
10 Mike Cooper 7
11 Ben Currie 5
12 Jack Hughes 6
15 Matt Davis 6
Subs
13 Joe Philbin 5
21 Rob Butler 6
20 Sitaleki Akauola 6
9 Daryl Clark 8
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7
Attendance: 4,000
