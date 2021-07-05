Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar hails ‘magnificent effort’ in Warrington win
PROUD COACH Richard Agar hailed his side for a “magnificent effort” in last night’s stunning 22-16 win at Warrington Wolves.
It was Rhinos’ fourth successive victory – three of them in 11 days – and ended Warrington’s six-game winning streak in Betfred Super League.
Rhinos led 20-6 at half-time and by 16 points early in the second period and held on under huge pressure until Warrington scored two tries in the final 10 minutes, when Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui were sin-binned.
Agar said: “I thought in the first half we were magnificent.
“In the second half, as the energy dropped out of the game, it was a bit like a game of touch and pass.
“We were clinging on and we had to hang on by our fingernails, for dear life.
“We hung on and came up with some great last-ditch efforts.”
The coach added: “It was a magnificent effort from our boys.
“To come here for our third game in nine days was an absolutely enormous task, but the spirit was fantastic and it shows what you can do when you’re working hard for each other.”
Leeds – who are back in action in just three days’ time, at home to league leaders Catalans Dragons – lost centre Jack Broadbent in the first half with an ankle injury and Mikolaj Oledzki was struggling during the game with a sore foot.