Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar hails ‘magnificent effort’ in Warrington win

Victory roar: Leeds Rhinos try scorers Alex Mellor, left, and Ash Handley, celebrate Handley's score. Picture: Simon Hulme

It was Rhinos’ fourth successive victory – three of them in 11 days – and ended Warrington’s six-game winning streak in Betfred Super League.

Rhinos led 20-6 at half-time and by 16 points early in the second period and held on under huge pressure until Warrington scored two tries in the final 10 minutes, when Liam Sutcliffe and Rob Lui were sin-binned.

Agar said: “I thought in the first half we were magnificent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No backward steps: Leeds forward Bodene Thompson drives at the Warrington defence. Picture: Simon Hulme

“In the second half, as the energy dropped out of the game, it was a bit like a game of touch and pass.

“We were clinging on and we had to hang on by our fingernails, for dear life.

“We hung on and came up with some great last-ditch efforts.”

The coach added: “It was a magnificent effort from our boys.

“To come here for our third game in nine days was an absolutely enormous task, but the spirit was fantastic and it shows what you can do when you’re working hard for each other.”