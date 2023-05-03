Oli Pratt played for Trinity against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day. Picture by Dean Williams/Wakefield Trinity via York Knights.

The 18-year-old centre, wing or full-back came through Trinity’s academy and signed a three-year deal in the off-season, but has yet to make his first team debut.

“I want to be playing against men, not just kids my own age in the reserves at Wakefield,” Pratt - a product of York community club Herworth - said.

“Hopefully I can experience a different type of rugby league in the Betfred Championship with York.

York Knights coach Andrew Henderson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but it’s one I’m really looking forward to and it can only benefit my game.”

Pratt added: “I played in a few first-team friendlies for Wakefield and really enjoyed it. The academy and reserves has been good for me, but to progress my game I need to be playing first-team rugby league.

“Hopefully I can earn my spot in the team at York, get some game time and impress the coaching staff.”

Knights coach Andrew Henderson hailed Pratt as “a fantastic athlete and a strong carrier out of back-field”.

He said: “He’s still a young player so there’s areas of his game he needs to work on and we’ll hopefully be able to refine those areas.

“For us, it helps create competition for places. Adding more bodies creates fresh energy and hopefully will raise the intensity levels at training. Plus, as coach, it gives me more options to consider.

“It’s an important signing for us at this stage of the season and I’m thankful to Wakefield for allowing us to bring Oli in.

