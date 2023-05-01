The 34-year-old half-back links up with Trinity after a spell at Betfred Championship outfit Keighley Cougars and could make his debut away to Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Gale, who spent last season at Hull FC, faces a massive task trying to revive a struggling Trinity side who have lost all their 10 games this season, scoring only 53 points in the process. But he insisted: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and getting started with the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are plenty of talented players in the group and I'm hoping my leadership and voice can guide the players around the park so the likes of [fellow half-back] Mason Lino can play off the back of that.”

Luke Gale takes a kick for Keighley against Bradford in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Gale added: “Having played at Belle Vue many times, I know the fans are passionate and love their rugby. Our sole focus now is getting back on the field and putting our best foot forward which starts this Friday at Warrington.”

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth is “delighted” to have the former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos man on board.

“We have brought him in to direct the team around the field and bring some leadership alongside Mason,” he said. “He is a player who has been at the top and knows what it takes to play at this level and get results consistently.

Luke Gale in action for Keighley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With his experience and technical ability clear to see, we believe Luke will play a vital role at the club over the next 18 months as we rebuild the playing group, leading some of the younger players around the field. I am looking forward to working with him and we thank Keighley for their cooperation.”

The team boss stressed Gale’s arrival does not mean any of the exisiting squad will have to leave. He stated:

“The board have been trying to make funds available and have now found some.

“We feel Luke is going to add a lot of value to what we do. He brings that game management and experience, [he is] that other half we've been crying out for.

Luke Gale kicks a golden-point winning drop goal for Rhinos against Huddersfield in 2020. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a no-brainer for us. I love everything Galey is about, he's a good, honest bloke who looks after himself.”

Gale began his career in Leeds Rhinos’ academy before moving on to Doncaster and making his Super League debut with Harlequins – now-London Broncos – in 2009.

He had three seasons at Bradford Bulls and joined Castleford Tigers in 2015, being named Man of Steel two years later when they finished top of Super League and reached their first Grand Final.