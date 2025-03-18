Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Wigan Warriors.

Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley on Saturday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is the first time Smith has refereed Leeds this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both been in charge of two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths controlling their other two competitive games.