Referees named for Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, St Helens v Warrington Wolves & other Super League games
Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley on Saturday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is the first time Smith has refereed Leeds this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both been in charge of two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths controlling their other two competitive games.
Liam Rush is the referee for Castleford Tigers’ home game against Catalans Dragons the same day. Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Hull FC on Friday will be controlled by Aaron Moore.
This week’s Super League appointments are: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Aaron Moore); St Helens v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video Liam Rush); Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons - Liam Rush (video, Chris Kendall); Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video Tom Grant); Hull KR v Leigh Leopards - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler).
