Referees named for Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, St Helens v Warrington Wolves & other Super League games

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:25 BST
Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Wigan Warriors.

Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley on Saturday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is the first time Smith has refereed Leeds this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both been in charge of two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths controlling their other two competitive games.

placeholder image
Read More
Why all Leeds Rhinos fans should thank Gary Hetherington: Jamie Jones-Buchanan i...

Liam Rush is the referee for Castleford Tigers’ home game against Catalans Dragons the same day. Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Hull FC on Friday will be controlled by Aaron Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Referee Jack Smith. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Referee Jack Smith. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

This week’s Super League appointments are: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Aaron Moore); St Helens v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video Liam Rush); Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons - Liam Rush (video, Chris Kendall); Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video Tom Grant); Hull KR v Leigh Leopards - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler).

Related topics:Jack SmithRefereesWigan WarriorsWarrington Wolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice