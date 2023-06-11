Wakefield Trinity win over Leeds Rhinos 'answered some questions' says 'chuffed' coach Mark Applegarth
Trinity beat Leeds Rhinos 24-14 on Sunday, despite being without 12 players through injury and having French debutant Hugo Salabrio sent-off early in the second half.
Wakefield remain bottom of Betfred Super League, but the gap between them and Castleford Tigers is back down to four points.
“Personally it’s nice to get the first win,” Applegarth said. “It’s never nice with a prolonged period of losing and I’ve never tried to blame anything - injuries or whatever.
“But I’ve said all along it’s not about me, it’s about the team. I’m really pleased for the lads who went out there. When we went down to 12 it would have been easy to roll over and think ‘here we go again’, but they dug in. I’m more proud than anything.
The coach added: “People have been questioning our team spirit and the players have answered a few of those questions today. They’ve done it tough and the pleasing thing is it gives us a fighting chance. It gets that monkey off our back and we have to kick on now.”
There were no complaints from the Trinity boss over the red card, for a dangerous throw. Applegarth said: “I did think it was a red.
“There was no malice in it and fair play to Richie Myler for getting straight back up. There was no intent; he’s disappointed, but there’s no qualms from us.”