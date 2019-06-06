Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

Man of Steel contender David Fifita has an “outside chance” of returning for Wakefield Trinity at home to Leeds Rhinos tomorrow according to his coach Chris Chester.

Junior Sa'u

The front-rower suffered an ankle injury late in Trinity’s Magic Weekend defeat by Catalans Dragons 13 days ago and missed last Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup loss at St Helens. He has been named in Trinity’s initial 19-man squad for the Betfred Super League derby and Chester confirmed: “He has an outside chance, but if he’s not right he won’t be risked.”

On-loan Salford Red Devils centre Junior Sa’u is available after being Cup-tied last weekend, but 18-year-old Jack Croft has retained his place in the squad after a try scoring debut. Forward James Batchelor could return from a knee injury and is set to replace concussion victim Danny Kirmond.

Second-rower Matty Ashurst (back) and hooker Tyler Randell (ankle) picked up knocks against Saints, but have been included in tomorrow’s squad.

Leeds Rhinos' Ashton Golding, hasn't played a Super League game all season and hasn't made the 19-man cut to face Wakefield either. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds will be without three of their substitutes from the win over London Broncos last time out, two weeks ago.

Prop Nathaniel Peteru suffered a fractured eye socket in that game and hooker Matt Parcell was handed a two-match ban for twice colliding with referee James Child. Centre/second-row Alex Sutcliffe drops out.

Centre Konrad Hurrell has recovered from a hamstring injury which kept him out of Rhinos’ past five Super League games and forward Brett Ferres (knee) and stand-off/full-back Tui Lolohea (ankle) are also in contention, along with Adam Cuthbertson and Ashton Golding. Cuthbertson has not been selected for the past two games and Golding is yet to play in Super League this year.

Wakefield Trinity: from Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Sa’u, Tanginoa, Wood.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.