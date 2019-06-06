Super League’s star full-back Jack Walker commits to Leeds Rhinos for five more years

RISING star Jack Walker believes Leeds Rhinos will become “formidable” once more – and has signed a new five-year deal to underline that belief.

The England Knights full-back put pen to paper on the contract that will see him remain at Emerald Headingley until at least the end of 2023.

While still only a teenager, such is his talent it is certainly a significant boost for the struggling club – embroiled in a relegation fight – as they look to rebuild under director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

Leeds-born Walker, 19, was shortlisted for Super League Young Player of the Year last season and became the youngest-ever Grand Final winner when he helped Rhinos lift the title in 2017.

“We have been chatting about a new deal for a while and I am pleased we have come to an agreement now,” he said, with Leeds also yesterday confirming the signing of Huddersfield Giants back-row Alex Mellor on a contract from 2020.

“We have got a great group of players coming through the club and even some of the senior players in the first team – like Liam Sutcliffe and Ash Handley – are still only young despite the amount of games they have already played.

“It is a great club and I am looking forward to the future. We have achieved some great things in the past – and hopefully we can emulate that as a group.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s crucial trip to Wakefield Trinity, Walker added: “Kevin Sinfield has been great with me; he talks about us developing a winning mentality. It will take time as we build up game time together but, when we gel, I think we will be a formidable team in the years ahead.

“I played with a lot of these guys at academy level and that will make it special when things do click for us and we start winning some games.”

Walker, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of next season, established himself as the club’s first-choice full-back last term, seeing off the challenge of fellow Academy product Ashton Golding.

The former Oulton Raiders junior went on to represent England Knights on their tour of Papua New Guinea last autumn, and Sinfield said: “Jack is one of the most exciting talents in our game.

“I am delighted he has committed his long-term future to the Rhinos.

“The club has shown a great deal of faith in Jack throughout his time here and I am confident he can continue to develop and progress in the years ahead.

“We have an exciting crop of young players at the club, both in the first-team set-up and in the Academy ranks.

“The average age of the team at the Magic Weekend was just 24 with no player over 30 plus we also have eight members of the England Academy side that beat the Australian Schoolboys last December on our books, so the future is bright.”