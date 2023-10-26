Leeds news you can trust since 1890
French international forward Mathieu Cozza has joined Wakefield Trinity from Betfred Championship neighbours and rivals Featherstone Rovers.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
The prop/loose-forward has signed a two-year contract and is Trinity boss Daryl Powell’s second recruit, after ex-Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley.

Cozza began his career with Catalans Dragons, playing 10 times in 2021 and 2022. He also had a spell on loan at Barrow Raiders last year and made his debut for France against England six months ago.

“I am delighted to sign for Wakefield and be part of this new project,” the 23-year-old said. “After meeting Daryl and Steve [Mills, Trinity’s recruitment and salary cap manager], it was very clear the club is going places.”

Outlining his reasons for signing Cozza, Powell said: “I’ve been really impressed with Mathieu this season at Featherstone.

“He’s a player who works exceptionally hard and does all the little things you expect from the middle-unit player.

“He’s tough and aggressive and will fit perfectly into the forward pack. We want to build next season.”

