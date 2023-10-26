Wakefield have signed forward Mathieu Cozza from Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The prop/loose-forward has signed a two-year contract and is Trinity boss Daryl Powell’s second recruit, after ex-Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley.

Cozza began his career with Catalans Dragons, playing 10 times in 2021 and 2022. He also had a spell on loan at Barrow Raiders last year and made his debut for France against England six months ago.

New Trinity signing Mathieu Cozza is action for France against England in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I am delighted to sign for Wakefield and be part of this new project,” the 23-year-old said. “After meeting Daryl and Steve [Mills, Trinity’s recruitment and salary cap manager], it was very clear the club is going places.”

Outlining his reasons for signing Cozza, Powell said: “I’ve been really impressed with Mathieu this season at Featherstone.

“He’s a player who works exceptionally hard and does all the little things you expect from the middle-unit player.