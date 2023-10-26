Leeds Rhinos confirm Boxing Day game opponents, ticket prices and kick-off time
and live on Freeview channel 276
The traditional Boxing Day clash is set to be Daryl Powell’s first game as coach of visitors Wakefield Trinity following his appointment this week.
Trinity will continue as Rhinos’ December 26 rivals for the 20th time in the Super League era, despite being relegated to the Betfred Championship this year.
Tickets went on sale today (Thursday) exactly two months before the AMT Headingley derby, which will kick-off at 11.30am.
Members’ tickets - if bought before the day of the game - cost £17 for adults, and £12 concessions to stand and £22 adults, £17 concessions for seated areas.
Those prices rise by £3 for non-members or members who pay on the day. All junior tickets are £5 to stand and £10 for seats.