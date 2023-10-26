Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their opponents for this year’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The traditional Boxing Day clash is set to be Daryl Powell’s first game as coach of visitors Wakefield Trinity following his appointment this week.

Trinity will continue as Rhinos’ December 26 rivals for the 20th time in the Super League era, despite being relegated to the Betfred Championship this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gannon scores for Rhinos against Wakefield in the 2022 Boxing Day game. Pcture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets went on sale today (Thursday) exactly two months before the AMT Headingley derby, which will kick-off at 11.30am.

Members’ tickets - if bought before the day of the game - cost £17 for adults, and £12 concessions to stand and £22 adults, £17 concessions for seated areas.