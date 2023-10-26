Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos confirm Boxing Day game opponents, ticket prices and kick-off time

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their opponents for this year’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
The traditional Boxing Day clash is set to be Daryl Powell’s first game as coach of visitors Wakefield Trinity following his appointment this week.

Trinity will continue as Rhinos’ December 26 rivals for the 20th time in the Super League era, despite being relegated to the Betfred Championship this year.

Morgan Gannon scores for Rhinos against Wakefield in the 2022 Boxing Day game. Pcture by Steve Riding.Morgan Gannon scores for Rhinos against Wakefield in the 2022 Boxing Day game. Pcture by Steve Riding.
Morgan Gannon scores for Rhinos against Wakefield in the 2022 Boxing Day game. Pcture by Steve Riding.
Tickets went on sale today (Thursday) exactly two months before the AMT Headingley derby, which will kick-off at 11.30am.

Members’ tickets - if bought before the day of the game - cost £17 for adults, and £12 concessions to stand and £22 adults, £17 concessions for seated areas.

Those prices rise by £3 for non-members or members who pay on the day. All junior tickets are £5 to stand and £10 for seats.

