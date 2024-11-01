Wakefield Trinity recruit Mike McMeeken says the prospect of achieving “something special” inspired his return to West Yorkshire.

McMeeken, 30, will join promoted Trinity from Catalans Dragons in pre-season on a four-year deal. He began his career with London Broncos in 2012 and spent five seasons at Castleford Tigers, under current Wakefield boss Daryl Powell, before moving to France in 2021.

“I am definitely excited to start at Wakey,” McMeeken - who is set to feature for England in Saturday’s second Test against Samoa at AMT Headingley - insisted. “Once this series is out of the way. I’ll have a few weeks off to rest and do a few things with my family, then start back in early December.

Wakefield Trinity's Mike McMeeken, right, at AMT Headingley with England teammate Harry Newman, of Leeds Rhinos, ahead of Saturday's second Test against Samoa. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am looking forward to it; they are building something special there, which - when I spoke to Powelly - was one of the main things. I know him as a person and know he wants to build something special. The direction he and Matt [Ellis, Trinity’s owner] see the club going is something I want to be involved in.”

Powell spotted Basingstoke-born McMeeken playing for London during their 2014 relegation campaign, when they won only one Super League game. He went on to play for Castleford in the 2017 Grand Final, after helping them to that year’s league leaders’ shield and also appeared at Old Trafford with Catalans in 2021 and 2023.

“He is certainly a massive part of why I am where I am now,” McMeeken said of the coach who guided Wakefield to an 1895 Cup, Championship league leaders and Grand Final treble this year. “I came to him as a very inexperienced 20-year-old and he took my game to the next level.

“A few of us went from London that year, but I was only young and I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now without that. It just shows what a good coach he is, he can see potential in players and he’s not afraid to take a risk on them and bring the best out of them.”