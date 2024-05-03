Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Catalans Dragons man has signed from next year until the end of 2028. The 29-year old previously played under Trinity boss Daryl Powell at Castleford Tigers after beginning his career with London Broncos.

McMeeken, who has nine England caps, told Trinity’s website: “I am thrilled to be joining this new-look Wakefield team in 2025. From having a good conversation with Powelly about the direction the club is going in, it’s a journey I was extremely keen to be a part of.

“Since Matt’s [owner Matt Ellis] takeover of the club, I’ve heard nothing but good things both on and off the field. I’m really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history.”

Mike McMeeken, of Catalans, is tackled by Liam Farrell during Thursday's defeat at Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Powell described McMeeken’s signing as “a statement of intent from the club”. He said: “He is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and has grown even more [during] his time in Catalans as a player and as a leader. He is an unbelievable player to build a team around and, with the pack we are building at the club, his addition is an outstanding piece of recruitment.”