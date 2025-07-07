Wakefield Trinity news: world-class ability identified as rising star signs new contract

A Wakefield Trinity back with ‘world class’ ability has signed on for two more seasons.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Rourke joined Trinity from London Broncos last autumn on a one-year contract with an option for a second and has been rewarded for his impressive performances with an extra season on top of that. The new deal will keep the 25-year-old - who has featured 12 times so far, deputising for full-back Max Jowitt - at Wakefield until the end of 2027.

Rourke said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed a new deal to keep me here for another couple of years. The club as a whole is heading in the right direction with what Matt [Ellis, the owner] and his family have done. The fans have been class with me and welcomed me and shown a lot of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Rourke scores for Wakefield Trinity during last weekend's 44-6 rout of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I am looking forward to seeing how far my game can go in the next couple of years. When Powelly [coach Daryl Powell] came to me and said not only did the club want to take up my option, but also to extend my contract further, it filled me with so much confidence and pride.”

Powell reckons Rourke will only get better over the next two seasons. He said: “We signed Josh as a back-up full-back to Max and he has grown to a position where he is really challenging to play on a regular basis. His ability to catch high balls is as good as anyone in the competition and probably as good as anyone in world rugby league in attacking positions. His confidence has grown in his all-round game and I am looking forward to seeing him develop further as a full-back, but also with an ability to play in the centre and on the wing.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We’re delighted to have Josh Rourke commit to the club for another two seasons. He has been a key part of our progress, showing real professionalism, consistency and passion every time he pulls on the shirt. We are excited to see him continue to grow and contribute to our future success.”