Wakefield Trinity news: 'strong and skilful' prop signs from Australian club

Wakefield Trinity have announced their third overseas signing for 2026.

New Zealander Tray Lolesio will join Trinity from Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins on a two-year contract. The front-rower’s signing follows those of NRL forwards Jazz Tevaga and Tyson Smoothy, from Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos respectively.

Lolesio, 22, made his debut for Dolphins last year and has featured 24 times, with 14 of those appearances coming this season. He said: “I am proud to be joining Wakefield from 2026.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Tray Lolesio. Picture c/o Wakefield Trinity.

“I’m extremely grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to come and ply my trade over in the UK. I can see the ambition of where the club is going and I can’t wait to be part of something great.”

Trinity coach Daryl Powell expects Lolesio to be a big hit in Betfred Super League. He said: “We have had great success in signing young middle-unit players from Australia and we feel Tray is going to have the same impact for us. He is a quality go-forward player with a great work ethic who will complement our pack superbly. I look forward to seeing Tray in the Wakefield colours next season.”

Recruitment manager, Ste Mills added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Tray on board. He has been outstanding in the Q Cup, strong, skilful, and full of energy. We see real potential in him and we’re confident he’ll thrive here at Wakefield Trinity and excite our fans.”