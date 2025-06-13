Wakefield Trinity news: key player boost as 21-man squad named to face Leigh Leopards

Wakefield Trinity have been handed a play-making boost ahead of Sunday’s big clash with Leigh Leopards.

Stand-off Jake Trueman was today (Friday) named in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad for the game which will be shown live on BBC 2. Wakefield are seventh in the table going into Betfred Super League round 14, three points adrift of fourth-placed Legh.

Trueman has been battling a back problem and featured only four times in Super League so far this season. After almost two months on the sidedlines, he made a comeback against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend on May 4, but has not played since. Coach Daryl Powell confirmed: “Truey has trained this week. We’ll see how he goes, but there’s potential he will play.”

Jake Trueman could return for Wakefield Trinity at home to Leigh Leopards on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trueman replaces Thomas Doyle - who has a groin strain - in the only change to the squad named ahead of Trinity’s 22-18 loss at Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago. Leigh boss Adrian Lam has also made a single change following the win at Huddersfield Giants last time out. Gareth O’Brien returns in place of Jack Darbyshire, who has joined Rochdale Hornets on loan until the end of this season.

Trinity’s 21-man squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili.

Leigh’s squad is: David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Andrew Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, Joe Ofahengaue.