By Peter Smith
Published 13th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Leeds Rhinos feature in one of Sky Sports’ main matches this weekend, while Wakefield Trinity have a prime slot on BBC 2.

Rhinos face Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley on Saturday in a game being broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Action. That includes a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off, but subscribers to the competition’s own SuperLeague+ streaming service will only be able to watch the match on delay.

Castleford Tigers’ visit to Hull FC this evening (Friday) will be streamed live via the Sky Sports+ red button, so viewers won’t be able to record the action or watch in full later. It is also being shown live on SuperLeague+.

There will be network coverage of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Leigh Leopards on BBC 2, beginning 15 minutes before the 2.30pm kick-off. The match is also being streamed live on the Sky Sports+ red button and via SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch the live action in Betfred Super League round 14.

Friday, June 13: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, June 14: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm), Sky Sports Action from 5pm.

Sunday, June 15: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (2.30pm), BBC 2 from 2.15pm, Sky Sports+ red button from 2.25pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.

