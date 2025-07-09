Wakefield Trinity news: 'fan favourite' signs new contract as boss says he's a 'pleasure to coach'
Australian-born winger Lachlan Walmsley has agreed a deal for next season, two days after full-back Josh Rourke committed himself to the club until the end of 2027. Walmsley , a Scotland international, has scored seven tries in 10 Betfred Super League games this term, having previously crossed 98 times in 93 games at Championship level with Whitehaven, Halifax Panthers and Trinity.
“I’ve really enjoyed the last two years with Wakefield and I’m really happy to extend for another year,” Walmsley said. “The fans have been absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to be running out at Belle Vue in front of more packed-out crowds. As a club, Trinity is going in a positive direction and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Trinity coach, Daryl Powell said: “Lachlan came in as a raw player from the Championship and has grown into a consistent performer at Super League level. He has improved in all the key areas in his game, which is always great to see as a coach. He also fits perfectly into the group as a character and person. He is a pleasure to coach and I’m delighted he agreed to stay with the club for another year.”
Recruitment manager, Ste Mills added: “Lachlan has made great progress since joining the club at the start of the 2024 season. He has ingrained himself in our culture and has become a real fans’ favourite. We are delighted to be keeping him for another 12 months and seeing him continue to grow at Wakefield Trinity.”
