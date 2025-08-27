A “talented young player with huge potential” has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity by signing a long-term deal.

Yorkshire academy prop Ellis Lingard’s new contract will keep him at Trinity until the end of the 2029 season, two years longer than his previous arrangement. The 18-year old made his Betfred Super League debut in May, scoring two tries during a 72-10 home thrashing of Salford Red Devils.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to have extended until the end of 2029,” Lingard said. “It was a very easy decision and it’s nice to know my future is secured with a club that’s going in the right direction, both on and off the field. The past few years have been incredible as I've grown and developed as a player and transitioning into the first team has been an easy step with the players welcoming me into the group.”

Wakefield Trinity's Ellis Lingard scores a try during his Super League debut against Salford Red Devils in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Delighted” Trinity coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m looking forward to seeing him grow into a consistent Super League player over the coming years. He has made his debut and played for Yorkshire this year so has picked up quality experiences. He has some great role models at the club to help him develop and I know his desire to be the best he can be will drive his work ethic.”

Director of rugby Ste Mills added: “He’s a talented young player with huge potential, but just as importantly, he’s someone who embodies the values we want at this club. Ellis has already shown maturity beyond his years and we believe he’ll play a big role in our journey over the coming seasons. This new deal is a reflection of the faith we have in him and the bright future we’re building together.”