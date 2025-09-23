Boss Daryl Powell says Wakefield Trinity are in “decent shape” for their elimination play-off at Leigh Leopards, despite the loss of a star player.

Full-back Max Jowitt was concussed inside the opening minute of last week’s 52-16 win at Salford Red Devils and the failed head injury assessment automatically rules him out of Friday’s game. Powell admitted: “It’s tough, but it is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about it - he got clean knocked out so it is a tough one for him, but we’ve got Josh Rourke who has done pretty well for us, so he will come in.”

Jowitt, who has scored 13 tries and 71 goals in 22 Betfred Super League appearances this year, could be available for next weekend’s play-off semi-finals if Trinity win on Friday. Powell reported: “Max was all right [on Monday] morning.

Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt will miss Friday's play-off at Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He was getting moving and he’s going through all the protocol of going through a head knock. He is disappointed, that goes without saying, but these are just things that happen in the game. He had a couple of weeks out when I didn’t select him, he comes back and plays outstanding and then this happens. It’s a tough one.”

Forwards Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Isaiah Vagana remain on the casualty list, but Powell, who will name a 21-man squad at noon on Wednesday, insisted: “We are in decent shape. Obviously Caleb and Isaiah are missing, they are two who would create an impact for us, but Ky Rodwell coming back is a real lift.

“I thought he was really strong at the weekend and it would be awesome to see him finish the season really strongly. He has had a tough year this year with injuries and Josh Rourke can do a good job at full-back. We are all right, the boys are playing well, apart from the Cas result a couple of weeks back.”

Meanwhile, Powell welcomed Trinity prop Mike McMeeken’s inclusion in the 2025 Betfred Super League Dream Team. McMeeken played under Powell for Castleford Tigers and joined Trinity from Catalans Dragons in pre-season.

Wakefield Trinity's Mike McMeeken was selected in the 2025 Betfred Super League Dream Team. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is an unbelievable signing and as a person and a leader and a player he has been outstanding,” Powell stated. “He has hardly missed anything, hardly missed a training session. He has missed a couple of games, but that’s it. I think he has played 25 games so he is consistent, a quality player and a good leader. There are so many outstanding things about him, 100 per cent he’d have been in my Dream Team.”

McMeeken is in England’s Super League-based training squad and Powell added: “He has got to play in the Ashes, I don’t think there’s any way he’s not there, whether he is starting or on the bench. I’d start him, to be honest. I don’t know what [England coach] Shaun Wane is thinking, but I’m sure he’ll be in his thinking somewhere. It would be difficult to think of any scenario where he’s not in the team.”