Deja vu as ref named for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens play-off, plus Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s elimination play-offs.

Jack Smith will be the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ home tie against St Helens on Saturday, with Chris Kendall on video duties. It is the 10th time Smith has refereed Rhinos in their 30 competitive fixtures this year, including all four Betfred Super League meetings with Saints.

placeholder image
Kendall is second on the list, having been in charge of six Leeds games. Aaron Moore has done four, Liam Moore and Liam Rush three, Tom Grant two and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths one each.

Liam Moore will referee Wakefield Trinity’s tie at Leigh Leopards the previous evening. Leeds-based Tom Grant is the video official.

