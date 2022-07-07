Both players have signed a contract until the end of 2023.

Taufua scored 88 tries in 164 games for Manly Sea Eagles and has also represented Samoa and Tonga.

He is due to arrive in England within the next few days and said: “I just can’t wait to get going.

Josh Bowden on the ball for Hull against Warrington in April. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“I’m thankful to Wakefield Trinity for the opportunity to come over and experience life in the Super League.

“I am eager to meet everyone in the squad and club and get to work with them.

"Another thing I’m looking forward to is getting to know the community and culture when I arrive.

“All in all, I’m really excited at the opportunity and excited to start.”

Jorge Taufua in ac tion for Samoa. Picture by Renee McKay/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.

Trinity coach Willie Poching said: “Anybody who knows rugby league knows the quality Jorge has and what he has brought to Manly and the NRL for a long period of time.

“To be able to get someone of his experience and calibre is really exciting for our club and really exciting for Super League.

“Jorge is coming across fit and hungry and we look forward to getting him out on the field.

“He’s well renowned for his physicality, but he’s also a smart and humble man and as much as it was about the quality of the football player, it’s also about the quality of person I’ve been able to talk to and get to know over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re really excited to get him in and Jorge is excited and hungry too.”

Bowden, 30, made his debut for Hull in 2012, but has struggled for game time in recent seasons, featuring only five times this year.

“I’m really excited about a fresh challenge here at Wakefield,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and getting some minutes under my belt.

“It has been difficult having to wait in the wings recently, but now I’m just excited about the prospect of getting back on the field.

“I had a phone call about an opportunity to come here and I snapped their hand off.

“Hopefully I can get plenty of games and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it .”

Poching said: “It’s great to be able to bring someone of Josh’s experience into the squad and to add to the quality of our group going forward.

“I’m sure he’ll add some quality, but he’ll definitely add some competition for our big fellas in the middle.”

Bowden could come into contention for Saturday’s relegation four-pointer against Toulouse Olympique in Newcastle.

“He arrived at the club this morning and already added some size so we’re excited about him getting going for us,” Poching added,

“We’ll get him up to speed with everything and try to get him out there as soon as we can to play.