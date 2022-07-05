And another former Super League Dream Team star, centre Bill Tupou, has announced his retirement after a long struggle with injury.

Johnstone, who played junior rugby for Leeds club Stanningley, will join Catalans next season on a two-year deal.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “We are very happy to add Tom to our squad for next season.

Tom Johnstone scores for Trinity. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“He has blistering speed, power and try-scoring ability, while having a desire to continue to develop all parts of his game.

"He will bring depth and competition to our wing spots in 2023.”

The 26-year-old made his Trinity debut in 2015 and has scored 87 tries in 116 appearances.

He said: “I sat down and talked with Wakefield and was available to other clubs, so I also spoke to Catalans and came to the decision to go for a fresh challenge.

Bill Tupou was injured against Castleford in 2021. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’ve loved my time here throughout all the ups and the downs.

"Wakefield is really special to me.

"They were the club that gave me a chance and brought me through when other clubs perhaps said I wouldn’t quite make it.

"I will always be thankful to [chief executive] Michael Carter, who looked after me from day one and, of course, to [coach] Willie Poching for everything he has done since being at the club.

“The club has a special place in my heart and I will always look back with fond memories.”

Tupou has not played a first team game since suffering a ruptured patella tendon in a derby defeat by Castleford Tigers in June last year.

He made a comeback in a reserves game in May, but suffered another setback and has now decided to hang up his boots.

The 32-year-old scored 40 tries in 126 games for Trinity and was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team alongside Johnstone.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at this club and we’ve had some brilliant memories along the way.

“Having joined in 2015, I never envisaged staying this long, but I can truly say my family and I are eternally grateful for the years we have spent in Wakefield and at this club.

“I have enjoyed some special memories along the way that will stay with me for life and also shared the dressing room with some outstanding people who are true friends.