Trinity are second from bottom in Betfred Super League, four points clear of Toulouse.

Victory would be a huge step towards survival, meaning Toulouse need to win at least three more games than Trinity with just nine remaining.

Toulouse, though, have a slightly better points difference and if they win it will set up a tense final two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity coach Willie Poching. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Wakefield are in the stronger position, but coach Willie Poching insisted they are concentrating on playing well, rather than looking at the state of the league table.

“Our focus on is on delivering, 17 players individually and as a team,” Poching stated.

“When we’ve got it right, it has got us home and we’ve got the results we’ve been chasing.

Josh Bowden could make his Trinity debut. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“The challenge for us is to get in sync, do as we’ve done in training this week and execute the plan the way we know we have to in order to get the job done against a very good team.”

Trinity lost 20-14 at Toulouse two months ago and Poching warned their “application” needs to be better.

“The last time we played them they beat us to the punch,” he recalled.

“They have got some dangerous people, but how we go about it -our energy and how we manage the game technically and tactically - will be important.”

Poching will select from the players beaten by Wigan Warriors last Sunday, plus Brad Walker, Harry Bowes, Thomas Minns and new signing from Hull Josh Bowden.

Eloi Pelissier and Ilias Bergal could return for Toulouse after injury and Anthony Marion and Matty Russell are also in contention, along with the 17 on duty in last week’s win over Hull KR.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Miller, Lino, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Croft, Walker, Bowes, Murphy, Hall, Minns, Butler, Fifita, Evans, Bowden.

Toulouse Olympique: from Schaumkel, Marcon, Norman, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Peyroux, Marion, Pelissier, Bretherton, Paulo, Bergal, Hankinson, Sangare, Armitage, Russell, Ashall-Bott, Peats, Belmas, Gigot, Alvaro.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).