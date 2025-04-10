Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Daryl Powell has paid tribute to a Wakefield Trinity stalwart ahead of his 100th appearance for the club.

Half-back Mason Lino made his Trinity debut in a 28-22 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on March 27, 2021 and will reach his century away to St Helens tomorrow (Friday). The Samoan play-maker lost the number seven jersey to new signing Oliver Russell ahead of this season, but has been “excellent” so far this year, according to Powell.

Russell has undergone surgery on a hand injury suffered in last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Leigh Leopards and could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks. With Jake Trueman still on the casualty list, Mason is the lone specialist half in Trinity’s squad to face Saints.

Assessing Lino’s contribution, Powell told his weekly preview press conference today: “He got challenged at the start of the year after we signed two halves and his response has been absolutely outstanding. He worked super-hard in pre-season and I think he has grown.

Seth Nikotemo is set for his Super League debut. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He has got huge potential as a player. Obviously he is an experienced player, but I’ve said to him before, I don’t think he has ever reached that rich potential. I think he is getting closer to that now.

“He had a combination with Jake Trueman at the start of the season and that looked outstanding. That kept Oli Russell out of the team and injuries have changed that a bit, but Mason has been the one person who has held us together as a half-back. I can’t speak more highly of what he has done for us over the start of the season.”

Powell will make a “late call” on Max Jowitt, who has returned to Trinity’s squad after injury. If given the all-clear, he could come into the halves alongside Lino, with Josh Rourke remaining at full-back.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Back-rower Seth Nikotemo has recovered from a pre-season hand injury and is in contention for his Betfred Super League debut. “It’s great to have him available,” Powell said. “It is a great opportunity for him.

“I thought he was really good in pre-season, he looked class in the game he played. I am looking forward to seeing him play, he’s one of those young overseas players who’ve got so much potential in them.”

Jayden Myers has also been drafted into Trinity’s 21, but Matty Russell (ribs) and Josh Griffin (hamstring) drop out, along with Oli Russell. Powell said Matty Russell is “pretty sore and struggling to move” so could be missing for around four weeks. The coach insisted: “Matty has been good for us when he has played, but we feel like we’ve got decent depth in the outside-backs.”

Griffin ran at training today and Powell confirmed: “This game is just a bit early for him. I am expecting him to be available for selection next week.”

Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Trinity have won all their away games this season, but were beaten 26-6 at home by St Helens in Super League round three, at the start of last month. “Saints are always tough, it doesn’t matter where you play them,” Powell warned.

“When we played them at home we gave a bit away and in the second half they were a bit too good for us on the day. Since then we’ve changed our team a bit; we’ve grown and won some games against some of the perceived bigger teams and we are showing we can handle the competition and the level it’s played at.

“The challenge for us is to go to teams like St Helens and come away with something. That’s really difficult, but I think the belief is growing in what we are capable of.”

St Helens: from Welsby, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, A Walmsley, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Delaney, Murphy, Stephens, Burns, Robertson, Whitby, Sambou.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, L Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Pitts, Hamlin-Uele, Atoni, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, Croft, Smith, Myers, Faatili.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.