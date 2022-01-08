Last season’s injuries, particularly among the half-backs, limited Rhinos’ options and their three-quarters had limited opportunities to attack.

The fact only two players reached double figures of touchdowns - hookers Brad Dwyer and Kruise Leeming - tells its own story, but - if everything goes to plan - things will be different this time.

While Tom Briscoe and Ash Handley - a former Super League top try scorer - are likely to start on the left and the right-flank pairing of Harry Newman and David Fusitu’a will cause opposing defences some sleepless nights.

Harry Newman scored two tries for Rhinos against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

Winger Fusitu’a has played Tests for New Zealand and Tonga and was top try scorer in the NRL four years ago.

Harry Newman, his centre, showed signs of getting back to his best, following a badly broken leg, in the second half of last year and with a full pre-season behind him, will be a formidable attacking threat.

If new halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer can give them enough of the ball, it is an exciting prospect for Rhinos’ fans.