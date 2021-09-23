Victorious Leeds Rhinos a step closer to Old Trafford return

Victory leap: Rhinos' Ash Handley celebrates his crucial try against Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

LEEDS RHINOS are 80 minutes away from the Betfred Super League Grand Final after last night’s stunning 8-0 play-off win at Wigan Warriors.

Rhinos are likely to travel to league leaders Catalans Dragons next Thursday – though if Hull KR upset Warrington Wolves tonight, Leeds will be away at St Helens on Friday instead.

“We can enjoy watching the game [tonight], see who our opponents are, recover well – that will be really important at this stage of the year – and get ourselves ready for another massive game,” Rhinos coach Richard Agar said.

Happy days: Rhinos supporters celebrate their play-off win over Wigan. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“There’s no talk about winning the comp’ – it’s just about trying to get the job done next week.”

Agar, whose side won 14-0 at DW Stadium in August, described last night’s game as “brutal”.

He said: “To come to Wigan twice in a month and keep them scoreless shows our guys are pretty invested in each other. Some bodies really had to push themselves through some fatigue and some pain out there. Our guys have always said get us to the business end of the year and get some players back and we’ll be all right.

“I am not surprised we are in the penultimate game because I’ve seen that commitment to each other.