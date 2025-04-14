Veteran ex-Leeds Rhinos men still going strong in amateur rugby league but 1 gets red card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former Leeds Rhinos players were in the thick of things in National Conference Division One.

Scott Rhodes, who came through Rhinos’ academy and made two Super League appearances for Hull 25 years ago, is now coach of York outfit Heworth and was sent-off in the final moments of their 36-12 win at Stanningley. George Elliott, maker of a single first team appearance for Rhinos in 2011, was among Heworth’s try scorers.

Jack Sykes and Mark Shires registered Stanningley’s touchdowns, both converted by Dean Parker. Oulton Raiders are bottom of the Division One table following a 58-4 drubbing at Oldham St Annes. Joe Horan was their try scorer.

East Leeds couldn’t manage a fourth successive 70-point scoreline and had to settle for a 44-6 victory at Hensingham in Division Two. Ajay Wilson crossed for a hat-trick, Kane Riley bagged a brace and George Clarke, Kieran Brining and Jake Normington - another ex-Rhinos academy player - were also among the tries. Luke Littlewood booted six goals.

George Elliott made his only first team appearance for Leeds Rhinos against Crusaders in 2011, but is still playing in the National Conference. Picture by Steve Riding.

Oliver Winfield and Rhys Riddiford both scored two tries for Drighlington in a 32-10 home win against Pilkington Recs. Luke Broadbent and Aaron Blake got the others and Mike Sanderson kicked four goals.

Dewsbury Rams loose-forward Harvey Roberts, playing on dual-registeration, was Thornhill Trojans’ man of the match in a 26-6 home loss to Clock Face Miners. Trojans led 6-0 through a Sam Ratcliffe penalty and Ciaran Costello try, but the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time and dominated after the break.

A 46-10 defeat by Saddleworth Rangers left Milford bottom of Division Three. Callum Platts crossed for the Leeds side and Hamish McLintock converted his own try.

Josh Mclelland kicked two goals for Hunslet ARLFC. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Conference champions Hunslet ARLFC are facing a relegation battle after slipping to a fifth defeat of the season, 26-12 at home to Wath Brow Hornets.

Hunslet are third from bottom in the Premier Division, having won just one of their six games so far. They got off to a strong start against Hornets, going ahead through a Luke Thompson try which Josh McLelland converted, but the visitors rallied to lead 16-6 at half-time and added another 10 points before Tommy Corke scored a late consolation touchdown, goaled by McLelland.