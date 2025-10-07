Ex-Castleford Tigers & Hull FC coach Lee Radford lands top role with Scotland rugby union

Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC coach Lee Radford has landed a top job in international rugby union.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radford was today confirmed as Scotland’s defence coach on a contract until the end of the 2027-28 union season. The 46-year-old has held a similar role with Northampton Saints since leaving Tigers in March, 2023.

He replaces new Wales head-coach Steve Tandy and will combine his club and international duties this season before going full-time with the national team. Radford, who was on Saints’ staff when they won the Premiership title last year, said: “I’ve always aspired to coach on the international stage within rugby union and to get that opportunity with a nation like Scotland is an incredibly proud moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve visited the Scotland camp a couple of times in the last few years and have come away with a great feeling about the place. Scotland have been very sound defensively over the last few years and there are similarities to how they defend compared to Northampton. My job will be to continue that cohesion as well as adding some of my own touches.”

Lee Radford seen during his time as coach of Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Scotland head-coach Gregor Townsend added: “Lee brings a wealth of experience from rugby league and union on the defensive area of the game and will be able to build on the good work that has been done in that area over the last few years. He will fit into our environment really well and I believe our players will respond positively to Lee’s beliefs and ideas around the defensive side of the game and the mindset required to win at the highest level. We are looking forward to working with him as a coaching group and learning from his substantial knowledge and experiences.”

Paying tribute to Radford, Northampton’s director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “His contributions towards our title win in 2024 and our run to the Investec Champions Cup final in 2025 were huge. Those achievements by the team speak volumes about his quality and influence on our group.”

Radford is following in the footsteps of another former Castleford Super League team boss Graham Steadman who was Scotland’s defence coach between 2007 and 2011.