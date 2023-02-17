They were both shown a yellow card following a ‘coming together’ late in the first half of last weekend’s pre-season derby, which Hunslet won 52-10.

The RFL match review panel’s notes on the incident stated: “[Both players got] involved in a melee, but no punches thrown.”

Second-rower Knowles, an off-season signing from Dewsbury Rams, has been named in Hunslet’s squad for their opening game in Betfred League One at Doncaster on Sunday.

Michael Knowles is tackled by Ben Littlewood (left), Tom Nicholson-Watton and Freddie Brennan-Jones (number eight) during Hunslet's pre-season with over Leeds. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

The win over Leeds ended an encouraging pre-season for Hunslet, but coach Alan Kilshaw admitted his team won’t be at their best straight away.

“This isn’t a season-defining game for us,” he insisted of the Yorkshire derby.

“We are growing as a team and learning what our best game model looks like.

“Combinations and connections are growing and we will be a far better side around Easter, once we have played some consecutive games together.”

Hunslet's Steve Crossley with the League One trophy. He will make his competitive debut when the Parksiders begin their campaign at Doncaster on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sunday’s hosts reached the promotion final last year and Kilshaw warned: “Doncaster are probably the opposite to that, having only brought in a few players.

“They have had an established and settled group for a season - and for two pre-seasons - now and have the favourites tag for a reason.

“For us, it’s exciting, we have put a lot of hard work in and the players’ attitude has been good and consistent throughout our pre-season.

Danny Barcoe, seen scoring against Leeds, is poised to make his Hunslet debut this weekend. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

“We have put them under pressure and they have responded well, but it’s not what we do on the training field, it’s how we perform each and every Sunday that really matters - there are two points to play for and that is our focus.”

Sam Hallas is set to make his competitive debut after he wasn’t risked against Rhinos because of a minor injury.

Others in contention for their first league appearance are Adam Ryder, Joe Burton, Kieron Lawton, Steve Crossley, Aaron York, Danny Barcoe, Nathan Newbound, Jordan Bull and Sean Croston.

Hunslet (at Doncaster): from Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Lawton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Whiteley, Carr, Bull, Croston.

Referee: Brad Milligan (Workington).