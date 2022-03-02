Winger David Fusitu’a (concussion), centre Harry Newman (hamstring) and second-row Rhyse Martin (compassionate leave) are back in contention, but Rhinos will be without six forwards, plus full-back/half-back Richie Myler.

James Bentley is serving the third of his four match ban following the red card on his debut against Warrington Wolves three weeks ago.

Fellow second-rower Alex Mellor is unavailable after suffering concussion in last week’s loss to Catalans Dragons and prop Tom Holroyd (ankle) and back-rower Sam Walters (shoulder) are recovering from surgery on injuries suffered in pre-season games

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muizz Mustapha is back in training after a knee injury. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Agar said: “Sam is making good progress and Tommy is making really good progress.

“He is starting to increase his running speeds and getting towards match fitness again.

"We are counting the clock down for Tommy to get back in.”

Impact substitute James Donaldson, who was not selected last week, has a neck problem and prop Muizz Mustapha picked up a knee injury playing on loan for Bradford Bulls last month.

“James Donaldson has got a bit of a neck issue and it has not freed up enough to get him back in the side this week,” Agar confirmed.

“Muizz is actually back in full training this week. It is just a week too soon for him; he had a bang on his knee, but he’s all right, he is good now.”

The only back definitely ruled out this evening is Myler, who tore an abductor muscle early in the defeat to Warrington.

“He has had his surgery and is on the road to recovery, but it’s very early days for Richie,” Agar said.

“We have got a time scale of roughly 10 weeks on that one. He has historically been a pretty good healer and we will be doing our best to try and shave a little bit of time off that.”