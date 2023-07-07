Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Two changes as Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad named for crunch clash v Salford Red Devils

Coach Rohan Smith has made two changes to his initial 21-man squad for Sunday’s crunch trip to Salford Red Devils
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST

Rhinos are without in-form stand-off Blake Austin who will serve a one-game ban imposed for dangerous contact in last week’s win at Warrington Wolves.

Winger Derrell Olpherts, who was an unused member of the initial 21 for that match, also drops out.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith makes 'building for the future' vow as...
Alfie Edgell, Rhinos player on left, is back in the squad for Sunday's game at Salford, but Derrell Olpherts, right, drops out. They are pictured in action for Rhinos' reserves against Huddersfield. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Alfie Edgell, Rhinos player on left, is back in the squad for Sunday's game at Salford, but Derrell Olpherts, right, drops out. They are pictured in action for Rhinos' reserves against Huddersfield. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Alfie Edgell, Rhinos player on left, is back in the squad for Sunday's game at Salford, but Derrell Olpherts, right, drops out. They are pictured in action for Rhinos' reserves against Huddersfield. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teenage back Alfie Edgell and winger Liam Tindall return to the squad in their place. Salford coach Paul Rowley has named a 20-man squad.

Spine players Ryan Brierley, Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft are back in contention for the hosts and Jack Ormondroyd, Danny Addy and Matty Costello could also return to the 17, but former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins drops out, along with Andrew Dixon and Ellis Longstaff.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.

Salford’s 20 is: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, King Vuniyayawa, Oli Partington, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, Tyler Dupree, Alex Gerrard, Adam Sidlow, Amir Bourouh, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Ben Hellewell, Deon Cross.

Rhinos will line up against Salford without Blake Austin, who is suspended. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Rhinos will line up against Salford without Blake Austin, who is suspended. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Rhinos will line up against Salford without Blake Austin, who is suspended. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Related topics:Blake AustinSalford Red DevilsWarrington Wolves