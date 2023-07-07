Rhinos are without in-form stand-off Blake Austin who will serve a one-game ban imposed for dangerous contact in last week’s win at Warrington Wolves.

Winger Derrell Olpherts, who was an unused member of the initial 21 for that match, also drops out.

Alfie Edgell, Rhinos player on left, is back in the squad for Sunday's game at Salford, but Derrell Olpherts, right, drops out. They are pictured in action for Rhinos' reserves against Huddersfield. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Teenage back Alfie Edgell and winger Liam Tindall return to the squad in their place. Salford coach Paul Rowley has named a 20-man squad.

Spine players Ryan Brierley, Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft are back in contention for the hosts and Jack Ormondroyd, Danny Addy and Matty Costello could also return to the 17, but former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins drops out, along with Andrew Dixon and Ellis Longstaff.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.

Salford’s 20 is: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, King Vuniyayawa, Oli Partington, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, Tyler Dupree, Alex Gerrard, Adam Sidlow, Amir Bourouh, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Ben Hellewell, Deon Cross.