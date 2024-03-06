Two back from injury as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Leigh Leopards showdown

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named his initial 21-man squad for Friday’s Betfred Super League game at Leigh Leopards.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 12:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in the mix after missing two games because of a damaged shoulder. Winger Derrell Olpherts has recovered from a hip injury and is named in the 21 for the first time this year.

Read More
Super League referees: here's who is in charge of Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Hele...

Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfied Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the initial squad after not playing in last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons. James Bentley drops out as he serves a one-match ban.

Mikolaj Oledzki is back in Rhinos' initial squad after injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Mikolaj Oledzki is back in Rhinos' initial squad after injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Mikolaj Oledzki is back in Rhinos' initial squad after injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, Tom Holroyd, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Derrell Olpherts. Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Related topics:James BentleyMikolaj OledzkiSuper League