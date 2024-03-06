Two back from injury as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Leigh Leopards showdown
Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in the mix after missing two games because of a damaged shoulder. Winger Derrell Olpherts has recovered from a hip injury and is named in the 21 for the first time this year.
Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfied Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the initial squad after not playing in last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons. James Bentley drops out as he serves a one-match ban.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, Tom Holroyd, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Derrell Olpherts. Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton.