Super League referees: here's who is in charge of Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens and others this weekend
Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle when Leeds Rhinos visit Leigh Leopards on Friday. It is his second successive Rhinos game, following last Saturday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons. Ben Thaler is the video official, having had that role for Leeds opening two matches this season.
Other appointments for four four are: Hull KR v Warrington Wolves - Aaron Moore (video ref Jack Smith); St Helens v Salford Red Devils - Tom Grant (Marcus Griffiths); Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants - Liam Moore (James Vella); London Broncos v Wigan Warriors - James Vella (Chris Kendall); Catalans Dragons v Hull FC - Jack Smith (Aaron Moore).