Leeds Rhinos news: 2 back from injury as Brad Arthur names strongest squad of season v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his strongest squad of the season so far for Saturday’s home clash with Warrington Wolves.

Hooker Andy Ackers has been included for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens on March 14. That means winger Maika Sivo - who won’t play this year because of anterior cruciate ligament damage - is the only player with a top-20 squad number not fit and available.

Full-back Lachie Miller retains his place in the 21 despite picking up a calf muscle problem during Rhinos’ win against Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago. Full-back/winger Alfie Edgell has recovered from shoulder damage and returns to the squad, with Ethan Clarke-Wood and Presley Cassell dropping out. They could feature in the reserves’ curtain-raiser against Warrington, alongside number seven Matt Frawley who is again omitted from first team contention.

Andy Ackers is back in contention for Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess has made just one change to the 21 named before last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final loss to Hull KR. Full-back Matt Dufty drops out after suffering a fractured eye socket at Wembley and is replaced by second-rower Tom Whitehead.

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins.

Wolves’ 21 is: Jordan Crowther, Ben Currie, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Arron Lindop, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Marc Sneyd, Rodrick Tai, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench, Luke Yates.