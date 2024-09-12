TV channel, live streams, kick-offs for games including Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos & rugby league on BBC 2

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
Live Super League coverage will be available to armchair viewers across three platforms this weekend, including the BBC.

Leeds Rhinos’ visit to leaders Wigan Warriors on Friday will be shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. That follows the Women’s Super League clash between Wigan and Leeds, via the same channel from 5.30pm.

The following day, BBC 2 viewers can watch Hull FC’s home meeting with Salford Red Devils, which is also being covered on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s streaming service Super League+. Here’s how to watch live coverage of Betfred Super League round 26.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches on live TV and streaming services. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Friday, September 13: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+; St Helens v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+; Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm. Follows live coverage of Wigan’s women v Rhinos from 5.30pm.

Saturday, September 14: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (5.05pm), Sky Sports+ from 5pm, BBC 2 from 5pm and Super League+; Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (6pm), Sky Sports + main channel from 5.30pm; Catalans Dragons v London Broncos (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+.

