TV channel, live streams, kick-offs for games including Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos & rugby league on BBC 2
Leeds Rhinos’ visit to leaders Wigan Warriors on Friday will be shown on the Sky Sports+ main channel, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. That follows the Women’s Super League clash between Wigan and Leeds, via the same channel from 5.30pm.
The following day, BBC 2 viewers can watch Hull FC’s home meeting with Salford Red Devils, which is also being covered on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s streaming service Super League+. Here’s how to watch live coverage of Betfred Super League round 26.
Friday, September 13: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+; St Helens v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+; Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm. Follows live coverage of Wigan’s women v Rhinos from 5.30pm.
Saturday, September 14: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (5.05pm), Sky Sports+ from 5pm, BBC 2 from 5pm and Super League+; Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (6pm), Sky Sports + main channel from 5.30pm; Catalans Dragons v London Broncos (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and Super League+.
