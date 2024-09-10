Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s Super League fixtures.

Liam Moore will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ game at Wigan Warriors on Friday, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. It is the sixth time Moore has been appointed to a Rhinos fixture this season.

Chris Kendall has refereed seven Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith, Marcus Griffiths and Grant three each and Liam Rush one. The other regular Super League referee, James Vella, has not taken charge of a Rhinos game in 2024.

Referee Liam Moore. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Jack Smith is the man in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ match at St Helens the same evening, assisted by Vella on video duty. Appointments for Betfred Super League round 26 are: St Helens v Castleford Tigers - Jack Smith (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v Hull KR - Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Hull FC v Salford Red Devils - Aaron Moore (video, Liam Moore); Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves - Tom Grant (video, Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v London Broncos - Marcus Griffiths (video, Liam Rush).