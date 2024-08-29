TV channel & kick-off times for games including London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos, plus rugby league on BBC 2

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Live Super League action will be available across three platforms this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos’ battle with London Broncos at Wimbledon will be shown live on Sky Sports and also the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.

At the same time, Betfred Super League returns to a main free to air channel when Huddersfield Giants’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants features on BBC 2. Here’s the full TV schedule for Super League round 24, including channel/streaming details and kick-off times.

Here's how to watch this weekend's televised Super League action. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Here's how to watch this weekend's televised Super League action. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Friday, August 30: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, August 31: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30.

Sunday, September 1: London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 3pm; Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (3.05pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm, BBC 2 from 3pm and SuperLeague+.

