Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Live Super League action will be available across three platforms this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos’ battle with London Broncos at Wimbledon will be shown live on Sky Sports and also the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.

At the same time, Betfred Super League returns to a main free to air channel when Huddersfield Giants’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants features on BBC 2. Here’s the full TV schedule for Super League round 24, including channel/streaming details and kick-off times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's how to watch this weekend's televised Super League action. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Friday, August 30: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, August 31: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30.

Sunday, September 1: London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 3pm; Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (3.05pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm, BBC 2 from 3pm and SuperLeague+.