TV channel & kick-off times for games including London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos, plus rugby league on BBC 2
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds Rhinos’ battle with London Broncos at Wimbledon will be shown live on Sky Sports and also the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.
At the same time, Betfred Super League returns to a main free to air channel when Huddersfield Giants’ home clash with Huddersfield Giants features on BBC 2. Here’s the full TV schedule for Super League round 24, including channel/streaming details and kick-off times.
Friday, August 30: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 8pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, August 31: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30.
Sunday, September 1: London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 3pm; Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (3.05pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm, BBC 2 from 3pm and SuperLeague+.
