Triplets to celebrate 10th birthday on Headingley pitch during Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Super League showdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leo, Harrison and Xander Oliver, who reached the milestone yesterday, will play for Guiseley Rangers in a half-time game on the AMT Headingley pitch. The siblings, who have featured in half-time games in the past and been walk-out mascots for the New Zealand touring team, are understood to be the first triplets to play together at the stadium.
The trio live in Pool in Wharfedale and attend All Saints Primary School in Otley. Proud mum Rose Oliver said: “They have played for Guiseley Rangers since 2020, it’s an amazing club and we’re very grateful for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.”
The boys are keen Rhinos fans and will be looking to replicate their heroes when they take to the pitch this evening. Rose added: “Leo is a back; he really likes Justin Sangare, but he also appreciates those moments of skill from any player and those moments are what he brings to the game.
“Harrison is a forward, he likes Rhyse Martin for his kicks and Cameron Smith for his control. Ultimately Harrison is our power house and is an amazing tackler. Xander is a back and he likes anyone fast. He’s our speed man and looks for the full pitch run.”