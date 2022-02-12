Gale captained Leeds Rhinos against Trinity in Betfred Super League round one 11 months ago and will do the same for Hull when they visit Wakefield’s renamed Be Well Support Stadium, Belle Vue, on Sunday.

Gale and Leeds came out on top, 28-22, last year and Miller reckons keeping him in check is at the heart of Trinity’s hopes of making a winning start this time.

“Luke Gale is one of the best halves in the comp’ and I am looking forward to the challenge against him,” Miller pledged.

Trinity captain Jacob Miller. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Watching a bit of footage from their friendlies, it looks like he has stepped straight into controlling their team.

“We will have to be on our game and make sure we are aware of where he is on the field.

“It looks like he is the key to their attack.”

Trinity closed last season with a 44-12 home win over Hull and Miller stressed repeating that would be a huge boost to their confidence in Willie Poching’s first game as official head coach.

He warned: “It’s going to be tough, we know how good and physical Hull are and we will have to be on our game to beat them.

“We’ve just got to stick to our plan and hopefully get off on the right foot.

“I’d take any win, as Hull would.

“I think it’s just important you get off to a good start and instil that confidence and belief in the squad.

“Belief is massive.”

Miller believes Wakefield are in good shape, despite losing at Championship side Featherstone Rovers in their final warm-up game.

“We let ourselves down in that Featherstone game, which is disappointing, but there’s plenty of potential in the squad,” he stated.

“Losing that Featherstone game was probably the best thing that could have happened to us.

“Since then, preparation and all that has been bob on.”

Miller added: “Pre-season has been completely different to the last two or three years.

“There’s been some fresh ideas, but we are all ready, that’s for sure.

“We’ve put a lot of work in and hopefully we can carry on from where we finished off last year.”

Centre Corey Hall, recruited from Leeds Rhinos in the off-season, has been included in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad, along with fellow signings Tom Lineham, Liam Hood, Lee Gaskell and Thomas Minns.

Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua are in contention for their Hull debut, alongside Gale and Josh Griffin returns from long-term injury.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Johnstone, Lyne, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Batchelor, Gaskell, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Hall, Minns, Fifita.

Hull: from Connor, Swift, Tuimavave, Griffin, McIntosh, Reynolds, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Lane, Lovodua, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Johnstone, Wynne, Scott, Burrell, Shaul.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.