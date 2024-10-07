Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes were today paid to Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow as the venue for the next three Betfred Super League Grand Finals was confirmed.

The RFL confirmed they have reached an agreement with Manchester United which will see the title-decider remain at Old Trafford until at least 2027. The stadium has hosted the Grand Final since play-offs were introduced in 1998, with the exception of 2020 when it was played behind closed doors at Hull FC.

Burrow, who died in June, played in all eight of Rhinos’ Grand Final victories and twice won the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match. RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones, said: “It’s perfect timing for us to be able to confirm this extension of Super League’s partnership with Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, as we look forward to another fantastic occasion at Old Trafford this weekend, with our biggest Grand Final crowd for at least seven years.

Rob Burrow scores for Leeds Rhinos in their 2011 Grand Final win against St Helens at Old Trafford. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Rugby league’s relationship with Old Trafford stretches back well beyond the Super League era and since 1998 it has gone to another level as the Grand Final has become established, with so many unforgettable moments, including the brilliance of Rob Burrow in two player of the match performances for Leeds Rhinos.

“One of the highlights of the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final will be the introduction of the Rob Burrow Award for the player of the match, which made Rob so happy when it was announced before the start of this season. It will be another opportunity for rugby league to remember Rob and also to pay tribute to all the other players who have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Grand Finals - and before that Premiership and Championship finals - since it was introduced in 1965.”

Collette Roche, chief operating officer at Manchester United, added: “We are proud to continue the tradition of hosting the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford for another three years. It is always a special event in the national sporting calendar and this weekend will be particularly poignant with tributes being paid to the late Rob Burrow and so many other rugby league legends.”